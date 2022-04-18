ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Big-time Kentucky QB gets first feel for Clemson: 'It definitely sets the bar high'

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRY60_0fCN192z00

Last week, Clemson played host to one of the hottest quarterback prospects in the class of 2025.

Cutter Boley, a big-time quarterback prospect out of LaRue County (Hodgenville, KY.), made his way to Tiger Town for an unofficial visit on Friday, April 8.

“It was amazing,” Boley told The Clemson Insider. “I had a great time. I really got a chance to sit down and talk with Coach (Brandon) Streeter. He seemed like a great dude. I loved all the facilities. I loved all the people. It was a great visit.

“It’s definitely one of the best visits I’ve taken so far and the people there are amazing. They’re second-to-none. The people (stood out the most) 100%. Everyone there seemed really involved and they all had the same goal in mind and they all seemed like great people, nonetheless.

What did Boley hear from Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while he was on campus?

“He wants me to come down and camp,” Boley said. “They’ve never seen me throw in person yet, so he wants me to come down for camp and he wants to stay in contact. So, we’ll see after that. He said he loved my film. He said he loved my size, he loved my arm. He said I have all the attributes to be a big-time quarterback.”

Boley is a big fan of Streeter.

“I think his offensive scheme is amazing,” Boley said of Clemson’s offensive coordinator. “He’s gonna do an amazing job. I really like him as a person. He’s a great guy. I feel like we could really bond, even outside of football, just be like friends. I liked his philosophy. I liked everything he said and everything he did. That meeting was amazing.”

In his meeting with Streeter, Boley was shown Clemson’s offensive playstyle and what to expect when you get there: how they play, how they do things. The quarterbacks are a little bit different. They do things differently from other skill positions in terms of lifting and that kind of stuff.

Clemson has been communicating through Boley’s head coach because he is a class of 2025 prospect after all. Essentially, the Tigers have been expressing interest in the big-time quarterback prospect and wanted to get him on campus.

“It’s a blessing for sure,” he said of receiving interest from a school like Clemson. “It’s amazing. It’s kind of surreal right now. Everything is happening so quickly for me. But to have interest from Clemson is amazing.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Boley has already picked up offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia and Kansas. While it’s an impressive feat for a freshman, this isn’t new territory for him and his family.

Boley saw his sister (Erin) play basketball at Notre Dame and Oregon and his brother (Jaxon) played football at Wyoming, so it’s been a blessing for him to follow in the footsteps of his siblings.

That’s why he understands just how important the value of getting your degree as a student-athlete is and why Clemson’s philosophy regarding education stood out to Boley during his visit.

Boley didn’t hesitate to say that Clemson is the best visit he’s been on.

“This stands first, 100%,” he said. “It’s 100% the best visit I’ve been on so far. The way they did stuff with us and the way we just interacted with the coaches was amazing. The way I got to know people, it definitely sets the bar high for other schools.”

Talking about Boley and his game, if he had to compare himself to any quarterback(s) it would probably be Josh Allen or Trevor Lawrence. He describes himself as a tall, long pro-style quarterback. Boley can use his feet to make plays, but he’s really accurate and can throw the deep ball.

That Lawrence comparison goes a long way and makes Clemson that more intriguing of an option for Boley.

“That makes me feel even better because it makes me feel like I can fit right in,” Boley said. “As soon as I go there — they’ve had a quarterback like me before — and I can fit right into their playstyle.”

