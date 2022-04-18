ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Are Natus Medical Shares Trading Higher Today

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glwPr_0fCN16Oo00
  • Natus Medical Inc NTUS will be acquired by ArchiMed, an investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, for approximately $1.2 billion.
  • Natus shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash for each share, representing a 29% premium to the closing price of the company's common stock on April 14.
  • "The sale of Natus to ArchiMed will provide our shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, as well as a compelling premium, and the Board has unanimously agreed that this transaction is in the best interests of our shareholders," said Joshua H. Levine, Chairman of Natus.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2022.
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, Natus may solicit proposals from third parties for 30 days continuing through May 17, and in some instances, for 35 days continuing through May 22.
  • Natus also reported Q1 FY22 sales of $119.8 million, up 4.3% Y/Y.
  • During Q1, the company incurred $3.4 million of extraordinary supply chain costs associated with acquiring semiconductors.
  • The company ended the quarter with $84 million in cash and no debt.
  • Price Action: NTUS, which resumed trading after trading halt, is higher by 27.4% at $33.20 in pre-market on Monday's last check.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

The luxury goods retailer is facing tough macroeconomic conditions. The 3-for-1 stock split is mainly to help RH manage employee stock options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natus Medical Inc Ntus#Archimed#Board#Y Y
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tilray Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tilray bottomed at $2.43 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. The stock ultimately peaked at $67 in February 2021 during a short squeeze. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

Investors are likely bullish on the bank due to how much it is expected to benefit from rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The S&P 500 Switches From Bullish To Bearish, But For How Long?

My stance is quite simple; I still maintain an overall bullish bias, as the bull trend in play since 2009 is still intact. This is backed up by the number of stocks printing new all-time highs, as per my previous article, where I highlighted 10 stocks that had moved over 20% since January, when the indices were in freefall.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

Jim Chanos, a famous short seller, said he believes Coinbase is "overearning" right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Eni (NYSE:E) - P/E: 8.89. Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to $0.65 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 32.4%. Eni has reported Q4 earnings per share at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy