10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

By Lisa Levin
 1 day ago
  • Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL price target from $390 to $345. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.4% to $264.95 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX from $68 to $19. TG Therapeutics shares fell 26.6% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from $40 to $28. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.1% to $23.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Aptiv PLC APTV price target from $177 to $90. Aptiv shares fell 1.6% to $105.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target on Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW from $26 to $23. Hayward shares fell 2.7% to close at $16.84 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James reduced the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $215 to $205. J.B. Hunt shares rose 0.1% to close at $172.01 on Thursday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Comerica Incorporated CMA from $78 to $85. Comerica shares rose 0.9% to $89.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut Synaptics Incorporated SYNA price target from $290 to $250. Synaptics shares fell 0.3% to $152.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted PVH Corp. PVH price target from $112 to $120. PVH shares rose 0.8% to $79.97 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut Wells Fargo & Company WFC price target from $64 to $60. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.1% to $46.41 in pre-market trading.

