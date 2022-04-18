ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As Evolving Pandemic Response, Officials Shift To Personal Choice On COVID-19 Boosters, Masks: WSJ

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
In the latest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal and local officials are leaving it up to people to assess if they need booster shots, whether to wear a mask and how long to isolate after a positive test, writes Wall Street Journal.

People 50 years and older can get the additional booster at least four months after their first, but health authorities aren’t pushing those eligible to get the shots.

Officials are still watching the virus closely. States and local governments are tracking wastewater data and counting hospitalizations and cases.

The federal government is eyeing purchases of vaccines and treatments. And restrictions could return if COVID-19 cases surge again.

Some experts said the government forgoing a strong endorsement on the second booster is wise given the limited data available.

The second booster is more of an individual decision than with earlier shots because medical experts and federal officials disagree on whether the goal of COVID-19 vaccination is to reduce severe disease or prevent infections, said Dr. Wen.

Amid a surge in cases, some countries are handing out second booster shots. In Israel, early data suggest a fourth vaccine dose can increase antibodies against COVID-19, but not enough to prevent infections from Omicron.

Health officials are now leaving it up to people to assess how long to isolate after a positive result.

Some public-health experts said they are concerned that increasing the burden on individuals could jeopardize people who have weakened or compromised immune systems or aren’t eligible to get vaccinated, such as children under 5.

Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay

Comments / 36

Jody
22h ago

it's way past time for this attitude. and people who are at risk should do what they and their doctor determine is the best course of action. they should NEVER, however depend on or expect others to engage in it avoid actions to "protect" them. it is their own responsibility, always has been.

Reply(1)
22
SEVENS Lanterns
23h ago

Glad I didn't take any. That was my choice what to have injected into my body. Not Fauci or Bill Gates, a computer specialist.

Reply(15)
21
Bridget Smith
20h ago

Well they can’t blame us for spreading covid so now there’s a shift in attitude because those covid shot takers were the ones spreading it

Reply
7
