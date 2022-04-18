ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

People on the Move: Career changes in the fields of medicine, law, architecture and more

By Cindy Kent, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Medical

Lulu Orange Tyson was named admissions manager and nurse liaison at Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. Tyson has worked in the skilled nursing industry for 12 years, including her most recent role as the vice president of strategic leadership at OneShare Health.

Baptist Health South Florida named Bill Ulbricht as chief executive officer of Baptist Hospital. Ulbricht has been chief operating and administrative officer for the Clinical Enterprise division of Baptist Health since August 2019. Current chief executive officer, Patricia Rosello, moves into the new role of chief patient experience officer for the health system.

Jason Wheele r, MD, joined the department of Vascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital.

Jules Reardon , licensed medical aesthetician, board-certified CPE and laser technician, joined the practice of Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton.

Community

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope announced that Joseph McNamara joined its board of directors. In 2011, McNamara co-founded SkyCap Corp., a travel agency dedicated to medical evacuation travel.

Easterseals South Florida, a provider of services for people with disabilities or special needs and their families, announced that Pietro Bonacossa was named vice president of development.

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches Inc. announced the naming of Kirstin Turner as board chair. and the addition of two new board members, Nancy J. Kyle and Derek A. Porter . Turner is senior managing director-branch director of The Sirigotis Turner Group. Kyle is a retired investment manager. Porter is chief operating officer for Earthrise Energy PBC.

Law

Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel LLP announced the promotion of Gilda Chavez and Annalisa Bruno to partner, in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, respectively.

Culture

The SYMPHONIA, South Florida chamber orchestra, announced that Dr. Marie Jureit-Beamish was appointed to the organization’s board of directors. Jureit-Beamish is founder and director of The Jureit Musicales, presenting national, international, and local musical talent across the Treasure Coast.

Business for the Arts of Broward announced that John O’Grady and Kevin Shacter joined the board of directors. O’Grady is co-founder of and executive producer for Bob Industries, a film production company based in Santa Monica, Calif, which specializes in commercials, films and music videos.. Shacter is senior fiduciary officer at The Northern Trust Co. on a wealth management team in Fort Lauderdale.

Architecture

Stantec Architecture Inc. announced that Hande Obuz was promoted to principal. Obuz has held other roles within the Miami design studio, ranging from architect to associate. Also, Elvira Freire-Santamaria was promoted to principal. Freire-Santamaria has served the Miami design studio as a tenured leader, architect, and senior project manager. In addition, Christina Villa was promoted to principal.

Advertising

Republica Havas, a creative advertising, media, and communications agency, announced that Tony Waissmann joined the firm as chief creative officer, relocating from Buenos Aires to Miami. Co-founder Luis Casamayor , who formerly held the role, was named creative chairman. Most recently, Waissmann was chief creative officer at LatAm at HOY by Havas, a creative agency in Latin America with offices in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

