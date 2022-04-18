Grandville Fire Department puts out early morning blaze at apartment building

Grandville Fire Department responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. on April 18 at an apartment building on the 4000 block of Ravenswood Drive SW on reports of a fire. The fire was knocked out shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The crew remains on scene and is working to verify any possible occupants of the top unit were able to make it out safely, all other residents are reported as unharmed.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.

