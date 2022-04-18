ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Grandville Fire Department puts out early morning blaze at apartment building

By Stacy Aukeman
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fejp_0fCN0ZdB00

Grandville Fire Department responded to a call around 6:25 a.m. on April 18 at an apartment building on the 4000 block of Ravenswood Drive SW on reports of a fire. The fire was knocked out shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The crew remains on scene and is working to verify any possible occupants of the top unit were able to make it out safely, all other residents are reported as unharmed.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Grandville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Verdict for woman accused of Torch Lake boat ramp shooting

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Grand Rapids police release footage of Patrick Lyoya shooting

Two mini horses are dead, and investigators are looking for dogs connected to the mauling. Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday evening, April 13. Meteorologist Chris Easlick Has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Saginaw Catholic Diocese investing more in school district. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Muskegon woman dies in US-31 crash involving school bus in Spring Lake Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon woman is dead following a crash involving a school bus on US-31 in Spring Lake Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a Grand Haven Area School District school bus was traveling south before being struck from behind by a blue Honda driven by a 47-year-old Muskegon woman.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy