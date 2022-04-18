ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Fire conditions dangerous again in Sioux Falls area

By Carter Woodiel
q957.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fire conditions in our area are once again dangerous as dry air and high winds move into the region. The National Weather...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury .DISCUSSION BUFKIT soundings indicate deep mixing across the area for today, and this will allow strong winds and dry air to mix to the surface. With winds at the top of the mixed layer running around 40 to 50 kts or stronger, there will be surface gusts of 40 to 50 mph across the area during the afternoon. As the drier air mixes down, dew points will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Warmest readings will occur through the James and MO River valleys with highs in the lower to mid 50s, and this will yield afternoon RH values of 15 to 25 percent - resulting in extreme fire danger over those areas. To the east, temperatures will remain in the 40s, though the fire danger will be very high. The situation will be monitored throughout the day, and appropriate changes made if the driest air makes it farther to the east or temperatures warm more than expected. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.
LYON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fire damages apartment in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several people living in a southeastern Sioux Falls apartment building have been displaced following a fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to an apartment building near the 4800 block of East 54th Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
City
Madison, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

High Fire Danger this afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for high fire danger this afternoon for the southwest Iowa counties of Crawford, Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. Temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s with relative humidity falling below 30 percent, combined with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy