Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SNDA) announced results for the fourth quarter and for the full year ended December 31, 2021. Closed Strategic Investment by Conversant Capital and Rights offering, raising $154.8 million in capital through the...

Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
Bakersfield Californian

Morgan Stanley First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The Firm delivered its second highest quarterly net revenues 4 of $14.8 billion on continued strong performance and contributions across our businesses. The Firm delivered ROTCE of 19.8% 5,6 in a volatile and uncertain market environment. The Firm maintained expense discipline and delivered an efficiency ratio of 69% 6,7 while...
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Have Doubled Over 2 Years. Can They Do It Again?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investing is a long-term game. To earn fruitful...
Bakersfield Californian

Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or “Company”) (NYSE:SI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (“Bank”), today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the quarter was $27.4 million, compared to $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021,...
MarketWatch

DigitalBridge shares rise on deal to increase free-related earnings

DigitalBridge Group Inc. DBRG, -0.77% shares rose 3.6% in premarket trades on Monday after the company said it's 2022 run-rate of fee-related earnings will grow by $38 million after it acquires a 31.5% stake in its investment management unit, DigitalBridge IM, from investor Wafra Inc. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Digital Bridge said it'll pay Wafra $410 million in newly-issued Class A common stock and $390 million in cash, for a total price of $800 million. The DigitalBridge IM business is expected to grow FRE organically by 20% or more. "This accretive transaction will drive an immediate and substantial increase in earnings to DigitalBridge shareholders, raising their exposure to our high-growth, high-return investment management platform just as we are poised to continue scaling our full-stack strategy," said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge.
Benzinga

CNB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial CCNE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same...
Bakersfield Californian

Golden Minerals Company Produces 3,608 oz Gold in First Quarter 2022

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the first quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:. Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and...
Benzinga

Signature Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 22.69%, reporting an EPS of $5.3 versus an estimate of $4.32. Revenue was up $168.75 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Travelers beats Q1 consensus estimates after lower catastrophe losses and positive underwriting result

Travelers Cos. Inc. shares TRV, +0.53% rose 1.1% premarket Tuesday, after the insurer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, as lower catastrophe losses and a positive underwriting result offset lower investment income. The New York-based company posted net income of $1.018 billion, or $4.15 a share, for the quarter, up from $733 million, or $2.87 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $4.22, comfortably ahead of the $3.61 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $8.809 billion from $8.313 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $8.029 billion FactSet consensus. The company's net written premiums rose 11% to $8.367 billion, and net earned premiums rose 9% to $8.0 billion. Net investment income came to $637 million, down from $701 million a year ago. Net realized investment losses came to $23 million pretax, compared with gains of $44 million pretax a year ago. The company's underwriting gain came to $659 million, up from $217 million a year ago. The company' combined ratio came to 91.3%. Shares have gained 20% in the last 12 months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $177.58 in after-hours trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services,...
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21. Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same...
MarketWatch

Citizens Financial Group shares rise after earnings beat

Citizens Financial Group Inc. CFG, +7.15% shares advanced by 2.6% in premarket trades Tuesday after it reported strong-than-expected earnings. The bank said its first-quarter profit fell 33% to $396 million, or 93 cents a share, from $588 million, or $1.37 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings fell to $1.07 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue dipped slightly to $1.65 billion from $1.66 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Citizen's Financial Group to earn 91 cents a share on revenue of $1.64 billion, according to FactSet. Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said Citizens Financial Group's 2022 projections imply pre-provision net revenue of about $3.4 billion, which is about 10% above Wall Street projections. The bank is forecasting 2022 earnings of about $4.50 to $4.60 a share, based on Usdin's analysis. Currently, analysts expect 2022 earnings of $4.17 a share, according to FactSet. Prior to Tuesday's moves, Citizens Financial shares are down 12.7% in 2022, compared to a 5% drop by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF.
STOCKS

