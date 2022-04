SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All this month, ABC10 has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento in supporting the organization’s Women Build event. All throughout Women’s History Month, more than 500 women have come out to help build Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need. It’s at Habitat’s Mandolin Estates in Sacramento, where 13 homes are in various stages of construction. Every family receiving one of these homes puts in 500 hours of so-called “sweat equity,” as they work alongside volunteers.

