Premier League

Transfer news: Reds ready to offer Mane new deal

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are planning to offer Sadio Mane a new contract. The...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Mane, Ronaldo, Werner, Mount

Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Liverpool Beat Manchester City To Reach The FA Cup Final

Liverpool remain in contention for an historic quadruple this season after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the final with a thrilling 3-2 win over City at Wembley on Saturday. Liverpool began the match the stronger of the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson labels Cristiano Ronaldo 'a bad signing' for Manchester United because he is failing to lead them back into the Champions League... and says they don't have a '1% chance' of beating Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Red Hot Sadio Mané Pleased To Reach Another Final

Sadio Mané is living his best life right now. The Liverpool and Senegal striker has been in a streak of sensational form since this winter. He captained his national team to the African Cup of Nations title, scoring the penultimate penalty kick against teammate Mohamed Salah and Egypt. He also lead his side to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, also over Egypt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah's goal drought is 'completely normal' and he won't hold talks with his struggling Egyptian star... as the German admits Liverpool's clash with Man United is 'massive' for both teams

Jurgen Klopp has played down fears over Mohamed Salah's lack of goal-scoring form and insists he will not hold talks with the Egyptian star in a bid to get him firing again. Salah has not scored in open play for the Reds since February with his last strike arriving from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win at Brighton on March 12.
PREMIER LEAGUE

