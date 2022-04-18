Transfer news: Reds ready to offer Mane new deal

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been singled out for praise by Jamie Carragher after a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. Mane scored two goals, including a spectacular volley, as Liverpool beat City 3-2 at Wembley. During the match, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: “I...
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo capped his hat trick with a stunning free kick in the 76th minute to give Manchester United a 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday and boost the team’s hopes of securing a Champions League spot. United moved past Arsenal into fifth place,...
Garth Crooks believes Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from top European league football at the end of this season. The Manchester United forward scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-2 win over Norwich City and it was the 50th of his club career. Ronaldo turned 37 in February but sits on an...
Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Robin van Persie looks set to snub a return to Old Trafford to be Erik ten Hag's assistant manager. The Ajax boss is understood to have reached a verbal agreement with the Red Devils about succeeding Ralf Rangnick in the summer. And the Dutchman is claimed to...
MANCHESTER UNITED leapfrogged Arsenal into fifth place after a 3-2 win over Norwich - with all three goals coming from a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick. Though before he game, fans protested outside Old Trafford ahead of their Premier League clash against the controversial Glazer family. Meanwhile Erik ten Hag is reportedly...
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says his side should not have to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick to beat Norwich City 3-2. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 16 April at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Liverpool remain in contention for an historic quadruple this season after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the final with a thrilling 3-2 win over City at Wembley on Saturday. Liverpool began the match the stronger of the two...
Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
Sadio Mané is living his best life right now. The Liverpool and Senegal striker has been in a streak of sensational form since this winter. He captained his national team to the African Cup of Nations title, scoring the penultimate penalty kick against teammate Mohamed Salah and Egypt. He also lead his side to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, also over Egypt.
PSG have reportedly come up with a three-point plan in an attempt to stop Kylian Mbappe from leaving in the summer. The Ligue 1 leaders look set to lose the 23-year-old Frenchman when his contract expires at the end of the season. He has been heavily linked with a move...
Ralf Rangnick's time as Manchester United's interim manager might not have been great so far but he did have some sway over Liverpool's recent success. Rangnick was the surprise choice to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season, when the previous United boss was sacked in November following a 4-1 loss to Watford.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his relationship with Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick is "on hold" ahead of Tuesday's Premier League's clash between the two clubs. Both managers faced each other during their time in the Bundesliga and Rangnick has influenced Klopp and other contemporary German coaches...
Jurgen Klopp has played down fears over Mohamed Salah's lack of goal-scoring form and insists he will not hold talks with the Egyptian star in a bid to get him firing again. Salah has not scored in open play for the Reds since February with his last strike arriving from the penalty spot in a 2-0 win at Brighton on March 12.
