Premier League

Everton v Leicester: Who makes your Toffees XI?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton welcome Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City to Goodison Park on Wednesday in the Premier League....

www.bbc.com

SPORTbible

Liverpool Beat Manchester City To Reach The FA Cup Final

Liverpool remain in contention for an historic quadruple this season after beating Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side booked their place in the final with a thrilling 3-2 win over City at Wembley on Saturday. Liverpool began the match the stronger of the two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frank Lampard
Brendan Rodgers
The Independent

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Crystal Palace are looking to achieve something they have never accomplished as a club - to win the FA Cup.The London outfit have reached the final on two occasions in the past, losing to Manchester United in 1990 and then again in 2016.Patrick Vieira has impressed since taking over from Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park last summer. His side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and are well clear of the relegation zone.But an FA Cup triumph would make it a wonderfully memorable campaign and a win over Chelsea would take them within one match of doing just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Women to Face Chelsea in FA Cup Final

Manchester City Women will face Chelsea Women in the FA Cup Final. The blues routed West Ham 4-1 in their semi-final on Saturday lunchtime, while Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday. Goals from Ellen White, Chloe Kelly and a Lauren Hemp brace saw off the Hammers to book their place...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Burnley, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

West Ham vs Burnley is a must-win game for both teams at the London Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 am ET, on Peacock Premium) but for very different reasons. The Hammers have reached the Europa League semifinals, which is an incredible achievement for David Moyes’ side, but given that both Arsenal and Tottenham lost earlier in the weekend, they have been handed a chance to keep their top four hopes alive. It will be tough to finish above Manchester United, Spurs and Arsenal but if they win this game the Hammers play against Arsenal late in the season in a massive six-pointer. Let’s see how quickly Moyes’ boys can switch their attention from Europa League to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Leicester on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Leicester travel to the north east to face Newcastle in the Premier League today. Brendan Rodgers’ side have three league wins in their last five and will undoubtedly have their eyes on the European places above, if they can take advantage of games in hand on Wolves. FOLLOW LIVE: Latest team news and goals as West Ham face Burnley, Newcastle play Leeds and Celtic battle RangersGoals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ademola Lookman secured the Foxes to a 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace last Sunday.Eddie Howe’s team picked up all three points last time out against Wolves, thanks to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

QPR 1-0 Derby County: Rams relegated to League One

Derby County have been relegated from the Championship after suffering a dramatic late defeat at Queens Park Rangers. Luke Amos' 88th-minute winner for QPR, coupled with Reading's remarkable 4-4 draw against Swansea, consigned Wayne Rooney's beleaguered Rams to the drop to League One. Relegation with three games to go means...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A Merseyside derby, the FA Cup final against Chelsea, potential for a post-Europe hangover and possibly Man City or Real Madrid in Paris... Liverpool’s 11 games from greatness as the final stretch of their quadruple bid begins against Man United

Liverpool's bid to win an unlikely quadruple is actually starting to look like a possibility. Their FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City on Saturday took Jurgen Klopp's side to their second domestic final of the season - where they will place Chelsea next month. The Reds have already won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe admits he did not bring in Bruno Guimaraes to be a Newcastle goalscorer

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he did not sign Bruno Guimaraes to score goals after seeing him snatch a dramatic victory over Leicester.The 24-year-old Brazil international cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s opener with his second goal for the club before sealing a 2-1 win with his third in the fifth minute of stoppage time to ease the Magpies 12 points clear of the relegation zone.Howe said: “Goals weren’t necessarily one of the areas where we felt he would enhance us as a team, but he has, he’s scored some key goals for us.“I’m really, really pleased with him today. I thought...
SOCCER

