Chicago, IL

Tax Day deals around the Chicago area

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Relax and enjoy Tax Day with deals and discounts around the Chicago area.

Potbelly is a offering buy-one-get-one sandwich special in honor Tax Day. Use the promo code "BOGO" on an original sized sandwich online or through the Potbelly app will receive a free original sized sandwich.

Firehouse Subs is celebrating by giving away a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and drink on April 18. You can download the offer online.

Need to relax ? You can spend your Tax Day getting a free hydromassage and workout at Planet Fitness. From April 15-18, visit any Planet Fitness to get your free day pass.

