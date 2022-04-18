ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel reflects on 3 memorable wins — ‘very humbling experience’ — on his way to 100 career victories

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 26, 2020, at Guaranteed Rate Field. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Dallas Keuchel’s 100th career win meant more to him than he originally thought it would.

“Kind of think back quickly about various wins or sitting out ‘19 half a year (before signing with the Atlanta Braves) and COVID pretty much canceling two-thirds of a season (in 2020),” Keuchel said Wednesday. “Not going to lie, I felt like this should have been a couple of years previously, but you never let this game get too ahead of yourself and that was a very humbling experience not to reach it until right now.”

The Chicago White Sox starter reached the mark Wednesday , allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings in a 6-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Nothing is more respected by your peers than longevity,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “And then how do you mark longevity? Well, it’s got to be productive longevity. It’s not you hit .300 once. If you do it several times and win 100 games in the major leagues as a starting pitcher, especially in the last few years — it’s a great mark, really.

“He’s got a lot to be proud of and picked a wonderful time for our club to do it. Helped us win a series.”

Keuchel’s first 76 wins came with the Houston Astros, including a career-high 20 during his 2015 Cy Young Award season.

His next eight wins were with the Braves. He has 16 victories since joining the Sox in 2020.

Keuchel looks for win No. 101 on Tuesday as the Sox begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. His start was pushed back a day after Monday’s game in Cleveland was postponed because of poor weather .

The 34-year-old left-hander discussed with the Tribune on Saturday three of the wins on the way to 100.

No. 1

June 23, 2012, vs. Cleveland

Keuchel went the distance in his second big-league start, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in an 8-1 victory for the Astros.

Keuchel’s reflections: “That was a good day. One of my most memorable moments — I think it was the seventh inning — I was kind of dancing around somebody and Carlos Lee came up from first base and said if I didn’t get out of the inning then I owed him $1,000. So thankfully I got out of the inning. I didn’t owe him any money. Little things like that you keep with you. Some of the joys of being a rookie.”

No. 50

Aug. 27, 2016, vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Keuchel won three of his final four starts in a season cut short by left shoulder inflammation. He faced the Rays in his last start of 2016, allowing two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in seven innings in a 6-2 Astros victory.

Keuchel’s reflections: “One thing or another, the Rays have always hit me well (he’s 2-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 10 starts against them). I either don’t have really good stuff that day or they have a great game plan. I do remember that game, at home. I had some good starts in Tampa that tapered off really badly. I actually struck out (Evan) Longoria on a fastball away. One of my few four-seam fastball strikeouts away. That sticks with me a little bit too.”

No. 85 (first win with the Sox)

July 25, 2020, vs. Minnesota Twins

Keuchel and the Sox agreed to a three-year, $55.5 million deal on Dec. 30, 2019 . He made his first start for them in the second game of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Keuchel allowed two runs on three hits in 5⅓ innings in a 10-3 victory .

Keuchel’s reflections: “That was fun. Circumstances were what they were. I just wanted to get off on the right foot. Was battling a back injury that had happened weeks previously and I didn’t know if I would be able to go or not. That was kind of the storyline behind that start. I was able to corral it together, and even though it was 11 starts, it was a very memorable ‘20 season.”

Wednesday became another moment to remember.

“I don’t care what anybody says, I’m a firm believer that time does fly,” Keuchel told the Tribune. “And it’s been a good ride. When I get some more time, hopefully when my career is over, I’ll get to think back a little bit more between one and 100 or one and 150 or whatever it is and dig and see some of those intricate stories.”

