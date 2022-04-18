ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

LGBTQ protections languish while Missouri lawmakers push transgender sports bans

By Tessa Weinberg
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeNCG_0fCMyTNJ00

On one end of the Missouri Capitol last week, Sen. Greg Razer was making yet another unsuccessful attempt to convince his colleagues to enact legal protections in state law for LGBTQ Missourians.

“I’m still perceived as controversial,” Razer, a Kansas City Democrat who is one of just six openly LGBTQ lawmakers in the legislature and the only member in the Senate, said last week on the Senate floor.

Hours later across the rotunda in the House, Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, was advancing a measure to allow voters to bar transgender girls from participating on girls’ sports teams in their school district.

“This isn’t about hate. This is about fairness,” said Basye, who added the provision to an omnibus election bill. “There’s lots of examples in our society that males are biologically superior than females.”

The dynamic was an encapsulation of the fate LGBTQ issues have met in the legislature for years.

The Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, has languished in the legislature for 24 years . It’s been three years since it’s even received a committee hearing .

Meanwhile, legislation targeting transgender students has gained support in the House for the last two years , though it has yet to be passed out of the Senate.

“I grew up in a school district that would vote tomorrow to put this in place,” Rep. Ian Mackey, a St. Louis Democrat who is openly gay, said to Basye on the House floor. “…Thank god I made it out. And I think everyday of the kids who are still there who haven’t made it out, who haven’t escaped from this kind of bigotry.”

Missouri law doesn’t protect discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. That means a person can be fired, denied housing or kicked out of a restaurant for being gay or transgender, or simply being perceived as gay or transgender.

Some lawmakers had been especially hopeful that this session would bring progress on the issue, after former state Rep. Tom Hannegan, an openly gay Republican lawmaker, died last year of a stroke . He was 51 years old, and during his six years in the legislature championed legislation to pass the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, known as MONA .

“It’s something that was really, really a calling of Tom’s,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Ballwin Republican who was Hannegan’s former officemate and filed MONA this year in his honor, “and just something that he wanted to see because it would help not just him, not just people like him, but just everybody in Missouri.”

‘Let’s make more progress’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gb0El_0fCMyTNJ00

Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles, speaks on the House floor on April 12, 2021. He died last year of a stroke at the age of 51 (Photo by Tim Bommel/House Communications).

During debate last week on a bill that would allow state employees to be paid twice a month, Razer offered an amendment to make it unlawful for the Office of Administration to refuse to hire or to fire someone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The amendment, which would only apply to state employees, was offered after senators had just adopted an amendment that would prohibit public employees from being mandated to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

But for some lawmakers the issues were fundamentally different.

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, said while he was in support of protecting someone’s right over their medical decisions, he did “not want to create more divisions under state law or our constitution that divide the public unless absolutely necessary.”

What’s more, Eigel said not having protections for LGBTQ Missourians in state law, “has not prevented tremendous progress in the societal views.”

“So let’s make more progress,” Razer said, later adding: “How is it progress that we’re going to protect anti-vaxxers but not me?”

The version of the bill was eventually withdrawn before Razer’s amendment could be voted on.

Unable to get a debate, let alone a vote, on MONA, in recent years lawmakers have used amendments and rare procedural moves in the hope of forcing the issue onto the agenda.

That continued last week, when Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, pushed to expand a bill’s scope to allow for debate on the issue. His effort failed when his amendment was ruled out of order.

Sander, who is openly gay, has also filed a standalone bill that similarly prohibits discrimination based upon a person’s sexual orientation. But unlike other versions of MONA, Sander’s does not include gender identity.

He’s open to gender identity being added to his bill, Sander said, “but I don’t feel like I’m the one to lead the discussion, because it’s not how I identify.”

Shira Berkowitz, senior director of public policy and advocacy for PROMO, a statewide organization that advocates for LGBTQ equality in Missouri, said versions of MONA that only included protections based on sexual orientation likely could have passed years ago in the legislature. But leaving out protections for transgender Missourians is not something PROMO is willing to compromise on.

It’s a position that Hannegan shared .

“So if something were to pass in his memory,” Berkowitz said, “then we wanted to ensure that it truly was something that he would have supported and stood for.”

House debate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JS17R_0fCMyTNJ00

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, presents HJR 53 before the House Emerging Issues Committee on March 3, 2021. (Photo by Tim Bommel/House Communications)

For hours during last week’s House debate, Republicans stressed that Basye’s proposal was needed to ensure fairness in girls’ sports.

“It’s about equal opportunity, because of the physiological differences” said Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill.

But Democratic lawmakers who decried the bill noted the Missouri State High School Activities Association already has a policy in place outlining requirements for transgender youths’ participation in sports, and argued transgender kids were being used for political gain.

“This is an issue because conservative groups have lost on gay marriage. You tried to do it with the bathroom bills instilling fear about trans people,” said Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia. “It’s just plain transphobia.”

The amendment was ultimately adopted by a vote of 89 to 40, and Basye said it was just one avenue where he would try to advance legislation on the issue.

Opponents of Basye’s amendment were quick to point out that there have been no committee hearings on any version of MONA for several years .

In the Senate, Razer alleged during debate last week that Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, “intentionally” referred his version of MONA to a committee where it would never be heard, something Schatz flatly denies.

“That wasn’t my intention at all,” Schatz said.

Both Sander and Dogan said they hoped to see their bills receive a hearing, b ut neither bill has been scheduled to be heard in the House Special Committee on Litigation Reform. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R-Ellisville, declined to comment.

Even if the bill isn’t heard, Dogan said he hoped that discussions behind-the-scenes with religious organizations and the LGBTQ community would help build a foundation for consensus to be reached in the future.

Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, a St. Louis Democrat who also filed a version of MONA this year, said it’s especially needed to help improve mental health outcomes for LGBTQ youth who have faced discrimination.

“I’m a proud gay, Black, disabled man,” Aldridge said, later adding: “No one should have to take their life just because they want to love somebody that may look like them, or may identify (the same as) them.”

The post LGBTQ protections languish while Missouri lawmakers push transgender sports bans appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 6

Kendall Smith
1d ago

joke of a headline and story. protecting women's sports is not attacking anyone or anything just plain common sense.

Reply
6
Clyde Jr Chilton
1d ago

allowing a man do dominate in womans sports is an outright attack on women

Reply
7
Related
Missouri Independent

Mike Kehoe is running hard for Missouri governor while Jay Ashcroft waits in the wings

Voters got a preview this week of a possible 2024 showdown between Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft for the governor’s office, with supporters for both men making the case for their chosen candidate two years before any ballots are cast.  Kehoe, 60, declared his intentions to run for the GOP […] The post Mike Kehoe is running hard for Missouri governor while Jay Ashcroft waits in the wings appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrats file suit to keep two-time Republican candidate off ballot for Missouri House seat

Democrats want to kick a candidate off the ballot in the race for a Kansas City-area Missouri House seat, claiming the Grandview man who filed in the 36th District contest is actually “a longtime Republican and vocal opponent of the Democratic Party.” John D. Boyd Jr. filed for the seat on Feb. 22 after paying […] The post Democrats file suit to keep two-time Republican candidate off ballot for Missouri House seat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Josh Hawley refuses to stop selling mug featuring pre-riot Jan. 6 fist pump

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s campaign will continue selling merchandise featuring a photo of him pumping his fist in support of protesters the day a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the outcome of the presidential election. The photo in question was taken by a photographer for an energy and environment trade publication owned by […] The post Josh Hawley refuses to stop selling mug featuring pre-riot Jan. 6 fist pump appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Basye
Person
Dave Schatz
Person
Mike Haffner
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Legislature#Racism#Lgbtq Missourians#Democrat#Senate#House
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy