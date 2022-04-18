ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon: ‘The Bachelor’s’ Matt James and Zac Clark among celebrities to be running Monday

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Bachelor Nation men are running the Boston Marathon Monday. “Can’t wait to get up there and compete,” Matt James wrote on Instagram. James became the first Black man to take the lead role. Only one other Black person, Rachel Lindsay in 2017, has held the title role in over 40...

www.masslive.com

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

