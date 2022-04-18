Roasted Carrots with Yogurt, Honey and Tahini Dressing

This is the wholesome fruit- and veggie-packed carrot muffin you’ll be thankful to have around on busy mornings when you need breakfast to go. It’s inspired by the signature add-ins of a good morning glory muffin, such as nuts, raisins, lots of grated carrots, and warm spices like cinnamon and ginger. The whole wheat flour and unsweetened applesauce keep this carrot muffin recipe squarely in breakfast (and out of dessert) territory—sorry cream cheese frosting, you’re needed elsewhere. Be sure to use pure applesauce with no added sugar, otherwise the muffins will be too sweet. If you have a food processor with a grater attachment, by all means bust it out to make quick work of shredding the carrots. —Christina Chaey.

RECIPES ・ 24 DAYS AGO