ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Roasted Carrots with Yogurt, Honey and Tahini Dressing

rachaelrayshow.com
 1 day ago

Farmer Lee Jones and Chef Jamie Simpson of The Culinary Vegetable Institute at The Chef's Garden describe this dish as a sweet, creamy, salty, crispy and smooth "carrot festival." It comes together very easily, and the roasted carrots and yogurt-tahini sauce balance each other...

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yogurt#Tahini#Honey#Food Drink#Roasted Carrots
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
Cooking With Cooktail Rings

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.
Parade

40 Chicken Leg and Drumstick Recipes for Affordable and Delicious Dinners

When it comes to chicken recipes, I think it is safe to say, most people think of chicken breasts. To go one step further, they likely think boneless chicken breast recipes. While boneless chicken breast recipes can be delicious, it is pretty easy to overcook them and be left with dried out chicken. Not to mention, chicken breasts are expensive these days!
RECIPES
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Asparagus With Red Onion, Basil, and Almonds

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion, separated into rings. 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces. 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional) 1. Melt butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onions. Cover; cook 5 minutes, or until wilted. Uncover; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender and golden brown.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Fully Loaded Carrot Muffins

This is the wholesome fruit- and veggie-packed carrot muffin you’ll be thankful to have around on busy mornings when you need breakfast to go. It’s inspired by the signature add-ins of a good morning glory muffin, such as nuts, raisins, lots of grated carrots, and warm spices like cinnamon and ginger. The whole wheat flour and unsweetened applesauce keep this carrot muffin recipe squarely in breakfast (and out of dessert) territory—sorry cream cheese frosting, you’re needed elsewhere. Be sure to use pure applesauce with no added sugar, otherwise the muffins will be too sweet. If you have a food processor with a grater attachment, by all means bust it out to make quick work of shredding the carrots. —Christina Chaey.
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Jackfruit Is The Vegan Superfood That Will Make You Forget Meat

A vegan delight that is popularly found in South Asia, Jackfruit is the superfood that everyone is talking about. The fruit that is very commonly known as the “fake meat” in the west, Jackfruit traces its roots back to our very own backyard. And because we love making...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy