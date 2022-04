It’s hard not to dive right into the cliche note about hybrid vehicles and gas prices when talking about fuel economy. However, a wave of folks looking for more fuel-efficient transportation comes with record-setting gas prices. However, buying a new hybrid or EV isn’t on the table for everyone. Fortunately, hybrid technology has been in production for quite some time. So, there are some quality, affordable options on the used car market. Let’s take a look at what U.S. News considers the top five used hybrid vehicles under $15,000.

GAS PRICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO