ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wildlife officials suggest skipping the bird feeder this year

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Ben Raymond
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIIfj_0fCMwkvq00

MARQUETTE, Mich. ( WJMN ) – Following the detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 31 states, some wildlife officials are making suggestions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the bird flu is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered in 26 states to limit the spread of bird flu during this year’s outbreak. Officials order entire flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms.

The avian influenza has also been found in 637 wild birds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bird flu can spread among wild birds, specifically those who congregate, like vultures or eagles at a kill site. To keep birds – and yourself – safe, you may want to reconsider doing things that encourage the animals to gather.

Carolina Raptor Center works to keep bird flu out

“Any of these birds that congregate are susceptible, particularly water fowl,” said Brian Roell, a biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “I know some folks that live on lakes and like to put out some corn and watch those birds, but this would be the year for the safety of the birds and your own safety that you’re not attracting that water fowl to your yard.”

Roell said avian influenza is not typically seen in song birds, but it is possible that it could be spread at backyard bird feeders. He suggested skipping the feeders this year. With warmer weather moving in, birds are able to find their own food sources.

Other wildlife officials agree. “During these unprecedented times, we recommend doing anything that we can to try and help our wild bird populations. Because the science is unclear on the role of songbirds in this current H5N1 outbreak, one consideration is to not encourage birds to gather together at places such as bird feeders or bird baths,” said Dr. Victoria Hall , executive director and veterinary epidemiologist at The Raptor Center.

Hall said her recommendation is temporary while we wait for the spread of the virus to slow. “We have it in our power to take a short term action so we are not accidentally assisting in the virus’ spread. This outbreak won’t last forever and I, for one, am greatly looking forward to when I can safely hang my bird feeders back up!” she wrote on Facebook .

For those who do keep backyard flocks, including birds like chickens or turkeys, Roell suggested monitoring how you feed your birds.

“You would want to make sure your chickens are not associated with any wild bird. So if wild birds are able to feed from the same trough or pail that your domestic chickens are, that would be something you’d want to stop right now for the safety of your own birds,” said Roell.

Here’s why egg prices are quickly rising

More than 600 wild birds with avian influenza have been detected in 31 states, according to the CDC’s latest data . Two cases have also been found at U.S. zoos.

The problem is far more widespread with poultry – more than 27 million birds have been affected so far. Some commercial flocks as large as 5 million chickens have been slaughtered in an attempt to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

While the virus poses a substantial threat to birds, the CDC emphasizes it currently poses little risk to the public. People who work with affected birds are at a higher risk, as they are exposed to the animals’ feces and saliva. Even when a human does contract the virus from close contact with an infected bird, person-to-person spread is “very rare,” the CDC says.

You shouldn’t fear consuming poultry or eggs as a result of the bird flu either, says the CDC. Both should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, as always, to kill any bacteria or viruses – including this influenza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Marquette, MI
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Feeders#Influenza Virus#Bird Flu#Mdard
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Kansas Public Radio

As Bird Flu Sweeps Across U.S., Even Small, Backyard Flocks at Risk

In fall 2020, Leah Shaffer ordered four chickens from a Missouri hatchery — a pandemic impulse purchase to get her two children outside, she said. “I wanted them to have a reason to go out basically into the backyard and just have some real life sort of experience with nature instead of just computer time,” said Shaffer, who lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Eyewitness News

Backyard chicken coop owners take bird flu precautions

(WFSB) - Cases of bird flu have been cropping up and thousands of chickens and other birds in commercial farms across the country have had to be killed. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said avian flu usually doesn’t infect humans. The goal is to keep the disease out of poultry products and off store shelves.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
deseret.com

Hundreds of birds died near Chicago due to the bird flu

More than 200 birds have died after a recent outbreak outside of the greater Chicago area, according to authorities. Driving the news: The Forest Preserves of Cook County said in a statement that there were hundreds of bird deaths outside Baker’s Lake forest preserve. The preserve said more testing...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

France Lets Some Farms Asphyxiate Poultry Flocks to Stop Bird Flu

PARIS (Reuters) - France has authorised some farmers to kill their poultry by asphyxia to stop a rapid spread of bird flu that has made it difficult for veterinary services to cope with massive culling, French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday. The practice, allowed only because of a...
AGRICULTURE
KHON2

Bovine TB outbreak on Molokai worst in decades

MOLOKAI, HAWAII (KHON2) — Officials said Molokai is dealing with one of the most severe outbreaks of bovine tuberculosis its seen in decades. Bovine tuberculosis (bTB) is a bacterial disease primarily found in cattle. According to Jason Moniz, veterinary program manager for the animal disease control branch with the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture, the current outbreak is the worst he’s seen in decades years.
HAWAII STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy