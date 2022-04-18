ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moskva's Missing: Russians Speak Out Over Relatives on Sunken Warship

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Moscow has not publicly announced any possible casualties among the Moskva's crew...

Donald Schorr
14h ago

Ok, so they tell you he's not dead....just missing in action?! Maybe he is just deep sea scuba diving with 450 of his fellow sailors in the Black Sea where hypothermia in icy water will kill them in thirty minutes. Sounds a little fishy to me.

Jason Totten
16h ago

Hopefully Ukraine can take out another one. Start targeting their supply ships

Lisa Lu
59m ago

The Russians left most of their comrades dead where they fell in Ukraine. Unlike our United States Marine Corps when no man or woman is Left Behind

