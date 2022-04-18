Wall-to-Wall Equipment: 7 things I learned talking gear with Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas had one golf ball. And there were three boys. While there will be a winner and 143 non-winners on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, and there have been stories of penalty strokes and weird wind gusts at Harbour Town, there’s also been this this week: fun, with all of the feels. One of the best players in the world did long division on Friday to entertain three boys with just one golf ball, and you could hear the ‘awwwws,’ if they weren’t already coming from you.

