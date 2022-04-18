CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
In a video shared by an anonymous Disneyland Resort guest, another guest refused to let a parking lot tram leave at the end of the night because another couple apparently cut him and his wife in line. The guest, standing next to the tram, refused to move behind the yellow...
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
Comments / 0