KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Intermittent lane closures will be in place on U.S. 202, Route 23 (Front Street) and Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike) in Chester and Montgomery counties on Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for construction activities under a project to replace ramp meters and digital message signs on Interstate 476 and several other state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO