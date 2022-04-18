ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

April 18 is the last day to file 2021 tax returns

By Mark Roper
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfwVg_0fCMumli00

Monday is crunch-time for last minute taxpayers preparing to file their taxes.

Tax Day is typically April 15th but because Friday was a holiday in D.C., taxpayers had a few extra days to file.

Procrastinators will be in front of their laptops Monday working on their tax returns. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically because tax software not only does all of the work for you but it can also help spot mistakes.

Filing electronically and using direct deposit is the fastest way to get a refund.

Anyone who hasn’t started to work on preparing their tax returns for 2021 is not alone.

The IRS estimates 15 million taxpayers will ask for more time to file their returns.

Anyone can request a six-month extension which will give you until October 17th to file.

Taxpayers can request an extension on the IRS.gov website using Form 4868 .

However, the IRS advises an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay.

Taxpayers will have to estimate their tax liability on the extension request form and pay any amount due by the April 18 filing deadline, otherwise the IRS will tack on penalties and interest.

Taxpayers also can ask for more time by paying some or all of their estimated income tax due, and notating that the payment is for an extension. Also, taxpayers who do pay a portion and pay electronically won't have to file a separate extension form as they will get a confirmation number for their records.

Monday, April 18 also is the last day to make any contributions to an IRA that taxpayers want counted for 2021.

Those contributions can be made to either a traditional or Roth IRA. Filers should be sure to designate that the contribution is for 2021 and not 2022, when they make their contribution with their financial institution.

Anyone who owes money to the IRS but can't pay right now shouldn’t panic.

Internal Revenue Service spokesperson Alejandra Castro said "if a taxpayer’s financial situation is very, very complicated at this time, they don't have money to pay this, they should definitely contact the IRS and arrange for a payment plan so they can pay in installments."

Forbes tax analyst Kemberley Washington said "you can do that a couple of different ways. Of course, you can pick up the phone and contact them, but we know contacting the IRS could be very challenging at this time. So, another thing that you can do is actually create an online account and create your own payment arrangement."

The IRS is experiencing a major backlog because of budget constraints and staffing shortages.

Anyone getting a refund and who wants it fast should avoid the post office and file electronically.

Today is also the last day for any procrastinators who still haven't filed a 2018 tax return.

The IRS estimates there are 1.5 million taxpayers who never filed their 2018 tax returns to claim refunds worth more than $1.5 billion. Any of those taxpayers who don't file their 2018 returns by April 18 will lose their refunds as their money then becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Day#Tax Return#Tax Filing
KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Delayed Tax Refunds: 8 Reasons Why Your IRS Money Could Be Late

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is mere weeks away, and more than 45 million Americans have already received their tax refunds. The IRS says that most taxpayers will receive their refunds about 21 days after filing their tax returns if they file electronically with direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
Williamson Source

Filing Your Taxes at the Last Minute? Keep These Tips in Mind

Tax Day is right around the corner, and some taxpayers who haven’t filed their returns might be getting anxious about getting them done in time. If you’re among that group, here’s what you should know. The pandemic continues to affect conditions for taxpayers, making it more important than ever to file before Monday, April 18, and to make sure their returns are as error-free as possible. Those who received pandemic-related payments during 2021 also might have a few extra steps ahead of them to ensure they’re getting all the money they and their families are entitled to.
INCOME TAX
Salina Post

IRS: Avoid these tax errors that will delay or adjust refunds

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded taxpayers how to avoid common errors on their tax returns. This filing season, the IRS is seeing signs of a number of common errors, including some taxpayers claiming incorrect amounts of the Recovery Rebate Credit and Child Tax Credit. To avoid...
INCOME TAX
Hutch Post

IRS offers deadline reminders for last-minute tax filers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.
INCOME TAX
CNET

1.5 Million Taxpayers Have Unclaimed Tax Refunds: How to Get That IRS Money

Tax Day 2022 -- April 18 -- is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes, but it's also your last chance to file for an old, unclaimed tax refund from 2018. The IRS announced that it has an estimated $1.5 billion worth of unclaimed tax refunds from more than 1.5 million Americans who did not file their tax returns that year. The median unclaimed tax refund from 2018 is $813.
INCOME TAX
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy