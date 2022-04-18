ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend.

The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded.

No one was reported killed in the violence at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, roughly 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston, according to an email from South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting. A phone call to the nightclub was not answered.

In Pittsburgh, two male youths were killed and at least eight people wounded when shots were fired during a party at a short-term rental property. The “vast majority” of the hundreds of people at the party were underage, the city’s Police Chief Scott Schubert told reporters. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two victims as Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters, and Schubert said police were processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the rental home.

The two shootings come just a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the South Carolina state capital of Columbia, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Sunday’s nightclub shooting. Nine people were shot, and five people sustained other kinds of injuries while trying to flee the scene at the Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73. None faced life-threatening injuries.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

The only person arrested in the mall shooting so far is Jewayne M. Price, 22, one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, told news outlets Sunday that his client fired a gun at the mall, but in self-defense. Rutherford said Price faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol because he legally owned his gun but did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

Columbia police said on Twitter that a judge agreed Sunday to let Price leave jail on a $25,000 surety bond. He was to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor, police said.

“It was unprovoked by him. He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department,” Rutherford said, according to WMBF-TV . “That is why he got a $25,000 bond.”

Police said the judge will allow Price to travel from home to work during certain hours each day. Price is forbidden from contacting the victims and anyone else involved in the shooting.

South Carolina residents age 21 or older can get a weapons permit, which as of last year allows them to carry weapons openly or concealed. They must have eight hours of gun training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting.

The three Easter weekend mass shootings are in addition to other gun violence in recent days. Last week, a gunman opened fire in a New York subway car, wounding 10 people. A suspect was arrested the next day. Earlier this month, six people were killed and 12 others wounded in Sacramento, California, during a gunfight between rival gangs as bars closed in a busy downtown area just blocks from the state Capitol.

One week ago, a shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. And last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

BET

Alleged White Supremacist Couple Accused Of Killing Black Navy Veteran

A white couple might have committed a hate crime, as they are accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a California gas station. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder of Justin Peoples, 30, the following day of March 15 at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California after 9 p.m., CBS News reported.
TRACY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting: Police identify 2 teenage boys killed

PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were killed and at least 10 people were shot early Sunday in a shooting during a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh, authorities said. According to the Pittsburgh Police Department, officials said they received multiple ShotSpotter alerts just after 12:30 a.m. EDT in the North Side area of the city, WPXI-TV reported. When police arrived, more shots were being fired and several youths were fleeing from an Airbnb property, the television station reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
