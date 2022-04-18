Streaming services take a hit as inflation forces Brits to choose

With so many streaming services out there dedicated to creating original content and snatching up licensed hits of days past, from Netflix to Apple TV+ to the upcoming HBO Max and Discovery merger, it’s become easier for people switching away from cable and satellite to forget that streaming services like YouTube TV are around to fill the linear TV void. After all, there are tons of broadcast and cable shows that aren’t available the next day on Hulu or Peacock — I’m looking at you, Yellowstone and Better Call Saul. Now, YouTube TV is making it even easier, and temporarily cheaper, to sign up for its streaming plan, but this deal will only be around for a short while longer, so it’s important to act quick!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO