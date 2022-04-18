ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaming services take a hit as inflation forces Brits to choose

By Anna Cooban, CNN Business
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

London (CNN Business) — Britons are abandoning streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ to save money as they suffer the biggest cut to their disposable incomes since the 1950s. Streaming services boomed during the pandemic as people were forced to spend more time at home. With...

