Cora: Sox to miss multiple unvaccinated players at Toronto

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

Red Sox fans fill Fenway Park for home opener

“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said.

Cora was asked after an 8-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday if he expected to be missing other players.

“Yeah,” Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.

Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: “We knew it beforehand, so we’ll plan accordingly.”

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics’ series in Toronto this weekend.

“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told The Globe.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MassLive.com

Alex Cora reflects on Jerry Remy’s pizza call, Boston Red Sox’s tribute that ‘brought a smile to everybody’ Friday

BOSTON — Fifteen years ago today marks Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo’s famous pizza toss call. It happened Monday, April 16, 2007 (Marathon Monday). J.D. Drew hit a foul ball into the left field stands at Fenway Park. Beer spilled and a fan wearing a Patriots jacket tossed a slice of pizza at another fan in the location of where the ball dropped.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox: Evaluating Boston’s AL East opponents – The Baltimore Orioles

Looking at the Red Sox opposition – The Baltimore Orioles. Suppose the 2022 baseball season gets ugly for the Boston Red Sox, and I’m talking zombie apocalypse ugly. In that case, there is still A guarantee that the Red Sox will not finish last in the American League East. And that applies to the Yankees, Jays, and the Rays, as last place is the domain of the Baltimore Orioles.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospects: Ceddanne Rafaela has arrived

Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is enjoying an insane start. If you read anything from me over the last year-or-so, you’re probably tired of hearing about Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela. Well, I have terrible news for you if that’s the case. Rafaela was must-watch last year due to elite defense, tons of speed, and an interesting bat. Well that “interesting bat” has been upgraded to “potentially elite”.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Ran Eight Miles In One Game

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is known for his defensive prowess. One report from Friday’s home opener showed that he can cover some serious ground. “Here is a random fact I learned today while talking on the baseball field: The Red Sox once measured Jackie Bradley running eight miles in one game,” WEEI’s Rob Bradford tweeted.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox's Plawecki, 2 staff members test positive for COVID

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki tested positive for COVID-19 along with two staff members, manager Alex Cora said before Boston faced the Twins in its annual Patriots’ Day game. Cora said the 31-year-old Plawecki is vaccinated. He was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

