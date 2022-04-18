The End Of An Era: K-Mart Is (Almost) No More

Kmart was once one of the largest retail chains in the country, and there were TWO K-Marts near my hometown of San Juan Capistrano in SoCal where I grew up. K-Mart was a magical place when i was a kid: they sold 45 rpm records (displayed from #1 through #40...
A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
Looks like we all need to be taking real estate advice from Adam Weistman because the man obviously knows how to wheel and deal. Case in point - he just bought a $25 million dollar mansion for $5 million dollars. Mind-blowing, right?. In a time when the real estate market...
The Titanic departed from Southampton, England for the first and only time on April 10, 1912. Over 2,000 customers were aboard this luxury liner, which boasted 840 rooms. Five days later, tragedy struck. The luxury steamship collided with an iceberg, and within two and a half hours, it sank. Despite urgent rescue efforts, approximately 1500 passengers did not make it back alive.
Actor Anthony Anderson recently moved to New York to film “Law & Order,” and a few strangers helped welcome him to the neighborhood by providing a ride home from a big shopping trip. Watch the funny clip Anderson shared of him hitchhiking with the group.March 24, 2022.
Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
CRACKER Barrel is known for its famous rocking chairs, warm fireplaces and filling meals at low prices. A huge breakfast plate will normally only run you about $10. If you’ve ever wondered how prices are able to remain so affordable, here are some secrets that not even the most frequent Cracker Barrel patron would know.
Hudson Valley phone numbers are about to get way more complicated. In 2000, the Hudson Valley was in an uproar after it was announced that the 914 area code was changing to 845. Now, another major area code change is coming to the Hudson Valley and it may turn out to be even more frustrating than last time.
A Fifth Avenue co-op with Central Park views is asking $28.5 million. Bernard L. Schwartz, 96, is at an age when many of his friends have left New York for Florida. Not him. Instead, Mr. Schwartz is trading his longtime Upper East Side co-op for a condo downtown. “I’m not a young chick,” said Mr. Schwartz, whose uptown apartment is listing for $28.5 million. But “after 45 years, I figured even I need a new experience.”
Five New Yorkers will split a $50,000 reward after they sent in tips that helped lead to the capture of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect.Officials announced that the five tipsters, who have not been publicly named, will be given an equal $10,000 share of the reward money following the arrest of accused terrorist Frank James in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.Mr James, 62, is accused of carrying out a premeditated terrorist attack on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.The suspect, who has ties to New York City, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Wisconsin and...
I just saw something on my community message board that I've never seen before. I was told, no matter what I do, please DO NOT mow my lawn in the month of May. Yep, my neighbors want me to grow it out all month long and if I cut it, I'm going to be judged.
The federal mask mandate on planes and federal transportation is struck down, but it’s leaving a lot of confusion in Western New York as the NFTA is keeping it in place for now at Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports, and on buses and Metro Rail.
As COVID cases once again increase across New York, Gov. Hochul released her plan about a future "shut down." On Friday, Gov. Hochul reported that 4.71 percent of COVID tests in the previous 24 hours were positive. The 7-day average percent positive is 4.68 percent. Hochul did not provide a COVID update on Saturday or Sunday, which is usually the case.
In a video shared by an anonymous Disneyland Resort guest, another guest refused to let a parking lot tram leave at the end of the night because another couple apparently cut him and his wife in line. The guest, standing next to the tram, refused to move behind the yellow...
A 12-year-old girl was bitten by a shark while she was feeding stingrays in a touch tank during a visit to a zoo. The child, who has not been identified, suffered an injury to her finger while at the Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, New Jersey, on April 9.
On April 29th and 30th, the diverse docket will be up for grabs. A diverse docket of 300 to 400 premium collector cars and trucks and memorabilia from the 1920s through 2022 will be offered during the annual MAG Collector Car Auction April 29 and 30 at the WeKoPa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, about 20 minutes from Scottsdale near Fountain Hills.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. housing market’s half-million dollar club is growing, with more cities than ever posting average home prices above $500,000. Across the nation, home prices have...
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around Long Island. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
