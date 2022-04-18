ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

The End Of An Era: K-Mart Is (Almost) No More

kuic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKmart was once one of the largest retail chains in the country, and there were TWO K-Marts near my hometown of San Juan Capistrano in SoCal where I grew up. K-Mart was a magical place when i was a kid: they sold 45 rpm records (displayed from #1 through #40...

www.kuic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Was John Jacob Astor on the Titanic the Night It Sank? Details

The Titanic departed from Southampton, England for the first and only time on April 10, 1912. Over 2,000 customers were aboard this luxury liner, which boasted 840 rooms. Five days later, tragedy struck. The luxury steamship collided with an iceberg, and within two and a half hours, it sank. Despite urgent rescue efforts, approximately 1500 passengers did not make it back alive.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
California Business
State
New Jersey State
City
Miami, FL
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Miami, FL
Business
City
Westwood, NJ
City
Westwood, CA
City
Avenel, NJ
TODAY.com

Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City

Actor Anthony Anderson recently moved to New York to film “Law & Order,” and a few strangers helped welcome him to the neighborhood by providing a ride home from a big shopping trip. Watch the funny clip Anderson shared of him hitchhiking with the group.March 24, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Mart#Long Island#End Of An Era#Kmart#K Marts#Men#The S S Kresge Company#Hasta La Vista K Mart
mansionglobal.com

Bernard L. Schwartz’s Longtime Upper East Side Co-op Lists for $28.5 Million

A Fifth Avenue co-op with Central Park views is asking $28.5 million. Bernard L. Schwartz, 96, is at an age when many of his friends have left New York for Florida. Not him. Instead, Mr. Schwartz is trading his longtime Upper East Side co-op for a condo downtown. “I’m not a young chick,” said Mr. Schwartz, whose uptown apartment is listing for $28.5 million. But “after 45 years, I figured even I need a new experience.”
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Five New Yorkers to split $50k reward for tips that led to Brooklyn subway shooting suspect’s arrest

Five New Yorkers will split a $50,000 reward after they sent in tips that helped lead to the capture of the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect.Officials announced that the five tipsters, who have not been publicly named, will be given an equal $10,000 share of the reward money following the arrest of accused terrorist Frank James in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.Mr James, 62, is accused of carrying out a premeditated terrorist attack on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.The suspect, who has ties to New York City, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Wisconsin and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Motorious

MAG Auctions Ford McDowell Event Kicks Off Soon

On April 29th and 30th, the diverse docket will be up for grabs. A diverse docket of 300 to 400 premium collector cars and trucks and memorabilia from the 1920s through 2022 will be offered during the annual MAG Collector Car Auction April 29 and 30 at the WeKoPa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell, about 20 minutes from Scottsdale near Fountain Hills.
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses on Long Island

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around Long Island. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy