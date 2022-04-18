ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Signs Bills Into Law

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA stack of new laws passed by the Legislature have been signed by Governor Laura Kelly. One of the new laws provides liability protection for businesses, municipalities, and educational institutions...

CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
The Center Square

Kansas property tax bill signed into law

(The Center Square) – A bill that backers say will provide some property tax relief to Kansans was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Laura Kelly. House Bill 2239 increases the state's exemption for residential property taxes from $20,000 to $40,000 of appraised valuation. The bill also allows some personal property taxes to be prorated and gives county commissioners more authority to abate property taxes in cases of property destroyed by disasters.
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
KSNT News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KFOR

Oklahoma bill aims to lock the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time change is a hot political topic these days. There is currently legislation in Washington that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but now, Oklahoma legislators are trying to pass their own laws to try to put the great standard versus daylight savings debate to bed for good.
Washington Examiner

The four states planning to become 'abortion sanctuaries' as others pass bans

Democratic strongholds are positioning themselves as safe havens for women seeking abortions who live in states with new restrictions on the procedures. State efforts to safeguard access to abortion for residents and visitors are preemptive responses to a possible Supreme Court decision to unravel the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the legal right to an abortion before the age of viability.
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
WBAL Radio

Conservatives push back against fellow Republicans' anti-LGBTQ bills

(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
The Independent

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt signs law criminalising abortion

Oklahoma’s Republican governor has signed a bill to make performing an abortion illegal in the state, with providers facing felony charges with up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000, marking the most severe restrictions on abortion care in the US.Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law at a ceremony surrounded by anti-abortion advocates and faith leaders at the state capital on 12 April.“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” he said, denouncing “liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate a...
