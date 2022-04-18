Governor Signs Bills Into Law

Oklahoma’s Republican governor has signed a bill to make performing an abortion illegal in the state, with providers facing felony charges with up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000, marking the most severe restrictions on abortion care in the US.Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 612 into law at a ceremony surrounded by anti-abortion advocates and faith leaders at the state capital on 12 April.“We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” he said, denouncing “liberal activists from the coast who always seem to want to come in and dictate a...
Comments / 4