Construction delays on 10th Street South starts today

BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday. While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What do you do in times like these when there is an emergency, and someone’s life is at stake? One Minot trooper with the North Dakota State Patrol can share his story. Trooper Dan Johnson got a call Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. that...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction on E. State Street in Rockford begins this week. It is a continuation of work from last year. Keep an eye out for workers between Mill Road and Buckley Drive, starting on Wednesday. Crews are resurfacing roads, installing new curbs, gutters, sidewalks and working on a multi-use path. There will […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Market Street in the heart of downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of a larger reconstruction project. West Market Street will close from Illinois Street to Monument Circle so workers can fix the roadway and improve ADA compliance of the sidewalks, ramps, and crosswalks, according to the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works.
Two road and trail projects planned this summer in Faribault won’t include any cost assessments for abutting property owners.
One project, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, will repair Faribault Road from Town Square Lane to Jensen Drive and add a trail on Lyndale Avenue Trail from Town Square Lane to Highland Place.
The second project will fix 10th Street SW from Prairie Avenue to Ninth Avenue SW and...
(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours. "As the snowfall begins...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood.
Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.”
In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes.
The police department is investigating.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
Needless to say, the weather in the Duluth area has been absolutely miserable since Tuesday and it certainly doesn't feel like spring whatsoever. Within the last 12 hours, thousands in the Northland lost power due to the weather, myself included. In southern Minnesota, winds were so strong Tuesday that 9 semis were literally blown over in Interstate 35.
Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
The community has been rallying together through the blizzard across the state. KX News talked to a resident who is extremely thankful for her neighbor’s help with the aftermath of the storm. Michelina Putnam and her 73-year-old husband were born and raised in North Dakota. They’ve been through many winters and blizzards. But Putnam says […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record snowfall from a spring blizzard is shutting down government offices, schools and some businesses for a third day in North Dakota. The Capitol and other state offices in Bismarck and beyond remained closed Thursday, public and private schools canceled classes or switched to virtual instruction, flights at the Bismarck Airport […]
