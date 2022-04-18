ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

SEE: Photos of destruction alleged in lawsuit against Reign Nightclub

 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- The former landlord for Reign Nightclub claims the notorious hotspot trashed the property while being evicted.

Copia Acquisition LLC filed a motion asking Reign and owner Dana Kelly to pay $387,000 in damages including interest and expenses.

Examples of the damage alleged in the lawsuit include wrecked or ripped out appliances like air handlers, multiple gas fireplaces, range hoods, a refrigerator, ice machine, dishwashers, walk-in freezer, smaller freezers, ovens, a broiler, and a water heater; plus doors and frames, tables, cabinets, ceiling tiles, sinks, toilets, and more.

In October, Reign was deemed by City Hall as a "threat to public safety and welfare of the residents in this community" and was ordered closed for a year. Kelly has said her venue shouldn't be blamed for longstanding violence.

The suit with the allegations was filed last November and was first reported by the Post-Dispatch. In January, Kelly's attorneys asked for and received more time. Copia's attorneys allege there's been no progress since and are asking the judge for a default judgment.

The next scheduled hearing is Monday, May 2nd.

Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing
