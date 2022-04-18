SEE: Photos of destruction alleged in lawsuit against Reign Nightclub

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- The former landlord for Reign Nightclub claims the notorious hotspot trashed the property while being evicted.

Copia Acquisition LLC filed a motion asking Reign and owner Dana Kelly to pay $387,000 in damages including interest and expenses.

Examples of the damage alleged in the lawsuit include wrecked or ripped out appliances like air handlers, multiple gas fireplaces, range hoods, a refrigerator, ice machine, dishwashers, walk-in freezer, smaller freezers, ovens, a broiler, and a water heater; plus doors and frames, tables, cabinets, ceiling tiles, sinks, toilets, and more.

In October, Reign was deemed by City Hall as a "threat to public safety and welfare of the residents in this community" and was ordered closed for a year. Kelly has said her venue shouldn't be blamed for longstanding violence.

The suit with the allegations was filed last November and was first reported by the Post-Dispatch. In January, Kelly's attorneys asked for and received more time. Copia's attorneys allege there's been no progress since and are asking the judge for a default judgment.

The next scheduled hearing is Monday, May 2nd.

Photo credit St. Louis Circuit Court filing

