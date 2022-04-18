ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

Shopper Blog: Couple combines quiet and riot in unique hair care/nails business

By Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago

POWELL

Couple combines quiet and riot in unique hair care/nails business

Al Lesar, Shopper News

A barbershop equipped with video games, loud music and an area where patrons can store their favorite beverage wouldn’t normally be combined with a peaceful, calm manicure area.

But, for some reason, it seems to work at The Handcraft Collective (3635 Western Ave.).

The husband and wife team (married since 2014) of Dustin and Sarah-Marie Hawn launched this venture at the end of February, and each has found a successful niche.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsOr9_0fCMsNy500

“I’m in charge of the business end, and Dustin does all the social media,” Sarah-Marie said. “We like being around each other. We’re best friends. We still have our own interests, but we enjoy each other.”

Sarah-Marie said it was more than a year ago when they came to the conclusion they wanted to go out on their own. After eight years at Food City, Sarah-Marie studied the art of nails and worked at De Spa and Salon in Powell for more than two years. Dustin had worked at Avenue Barbershop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYcGD_0fCMsNy500

“We wanted to be our own boss,” Sarah-Marie said. “We both wanted a chill place.”

A fine line doing nails

Sarah-Marie said there are times she’s tempted to join in the fun in the barbershop area, but there’s something about relaxation she likes.

“They’re like a bunch of big kids out there,” she said. “When they get the loud music going, they’re having a good ol’ time.

“I have my own little room. I like it where there’s just me (and a client) in the room.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ek5mT_0fCMsNy500

Years ago, the Loudon County native never would have dreamed she would have a life that focused around working with nails. However, now she finds the daily challenge a very positive thing.

“It tests my creativity,” she said. “There are tons of different things you can do with nails. You don’t want them lumpy or bumpy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQLDX_0fCMsNy500

“(Just right is) a fine line. If there’s too much product, it will go everywhere. If it’s too thin, it won’t cover. I like nails because if the client’s not happy, I can just take it off and start over.”

Sarah-Marie said a mentor told her to take a picture of her job. If she can see straight lines in the reflection, it’s a job well done.

Determination pays off

Owning a business has been an eye-opening experience for the Hawns.

“I’ve had to put my big-girl britches on,” Sarah-Marie said. “It has taught me to be responsible. Normally, I’m very quiet. I keep to myself. This has forced me to step out of the box and speak up when I have to. That’s usually not me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4mE7_0fCMsNy500

“Determination was a big part of getting the business going. We spent hours finding the right place. When we did, we had to take down a wall; put up a wall; then do plumbing, electric and painting. We learned a lot along the way. We heard ‘no’ a lot, but we kept at it.”

The end result of that persistence has been the culmination of a vision.

“If you have a dream, do it,” Sarah-Marie said. “You can’t give up. There’s a lot of hours and a lot of hard work. But, right now, it’s worth it.”

OPINION

Ready for my new life to begin

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

It was late in the afternoon when I decided I hate my furniture. I looked up from the lettuce I was chopping and saw the plain brown sofa and the 15-year-old lamps in my living room and knew I needed a change.

I put down my knife, grabbed my phone, and Googled “striped textured pillows.” I figured new pillows were a good place to start my much-needed makeover.

But after scrolling through hundreds of pillows with all kinds of stripes, I decided what I really needed was a new haircut.

So I typed “updated bob” into the search engine and tried to picture myself with one of those trendy angular cuts like the models wore. Or a soft curly shag. Or a pixie. Or maybe I’d never cut my hair again and just let it flow down my back. I couldn’t decide.

I went back to my salad, but my mind was still racing. I wanted to take a cooking class and learn how to make homemade pasta. I wanted to bake the perfect chocolate cake and learn to decorate it like a pro.

By the time my husband got home with a couple of steaks to go with my salad, I was picturing myself in culinary school and contemplating opening a restaurant.

Over the next few days my brain stayed busy. I imagined myself volunteering at the zoo or helping stray dogs at the Humane Society.

I thought about becoming an attorney or studying psychology. “I’ve always been interested in the nature of evil and group-think,” I said to my husband while we were pulling weeds in our garden the following weekend.

“Maybe I’ll be one of those people who go back to school and start a new career late in life. I could be a psychologist,” I said, sounding defensive even to myself.

My husband listened to me rattle while he wrestled with a stubborn dandelion root, but I don’t think he took much stock in my words. He’d heard too many of my big ideas during the week to believe I had finally settled on one.

And he was right. Just the day before I had decided to build my own chicken coop or become a Great Dane breeder. Before that I wanted to restore old furniture, take up photography, and write a book.

It wasn’t until I was talking to Ethan about his new job that I finally realized what I was searching for.

“I know you’re stressed about starting a new career in a new field,” I told him, “But it’s such an exciting time in your life. You’re going to feel your brain expand,” I said.

“Do you know that feeling? Like when you’re in school and you learn something new, and it just blows you away. I miss that feeling. I haven’t felt it in so long.”

And that’s when I understood why I hate my furniture. And my hair. Why I need new throw pillows and a new hobby. Why I want to go back to school and become a psychologist.

I miss learning. I miss taking on new challenges and feeling my mind grow. I want to try new things and think new thoughts. I want to live this life but become something totally different.

I need a change. I need a new challenge and an opportunity to grow.

But then I think about my busy life and all the people who need me. And I wonder if there is enough room in my old life for my new life to begin.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Shopper Blog: Couple combines quiet and riot in unique hair care/nails business

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Straight Hair#Photography#Shopper Blog#Powell Couple#Shopper News A#The Handcraft Collective
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

