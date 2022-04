Chipotle and Taco Bell aren't the only quick service restaurants that think you want a beer with that order. Smashburger has announced the opening of its first location which also has a full bar with beer and cocktails on the menu. You're going to be able to get those Smash Tots alongside your pick of signature cocktails like the Blackberry Smash, Smoke & Spice Margarita, Smash Rum Punch, Coconut Mule, and others. It's the cocktails and options that set this concept apart, since other Smashburger locations have beer they serve.

DENVER, CO ・ 26 DAYS AGO