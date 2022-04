With gas prices at an all time high, maybe you've been thinking "What if I get an electric vehicle?". Here are some pros and cons. As the years go on, the inevitability that the internal combustion engine gets replaced by electric vehicles gets more and more obvious. Between pollution and the rising cost to fill up at the pump, electric vehicles may start to seem more appealing. For us in Central New York, are electric vehicles a solution to a problem? Rather, could they be a trade off for another problem?

GAS PRICE ・ 26 DAYS AGO