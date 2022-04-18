ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

10 things before the opening bell

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EDTHP_0fCMrWdB00

Welcome back. Today we are going over North Korea's link to one of the largest crypto hacks in history, and why a blockchain expert says it signals the emergence of a new age in cyber warfare.

Let's jump in.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Gghi_0fCMrWdB00
People bow during a three minutes silence to pay their respects towards portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, to mark the ten year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong Il, the father of current leader Kim Jong Un, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on December 17, 2021.

KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images

1. North Korea's huge crypto hack is a different type of national security threat. On Thursday, US officials linked the $625 million Axie Infinity crypto swindle to North Korean actors , and added a crypto wallet address to its sanction list.

According to blockchain expert Ari Redbord of TRM, the huge hack proves that North Korea, while small and isolated, can compete with global superpowers like the US and China on the digital battlefield.

"The magnitude of this [hack] shows things have moved from small exploits to true national security concerns," Redbord told Insider. "It's staggering — bank robbery at the speed of the internet ."

Notably, North Korea showed that, despite its lack of infrastructure, small GDP, and inability to access global financial markets, it can still target huge amounts of money with hacks aimed at the nascent crypto space.

Meanwhile, as hacking groups like the North Korea-linked Lazarus refine their tactics, digital asset firms must upgrade their cybersecurity, Redbord explained. It's proven difficult for companies in the growing sector to keep up with the increasingly sophisticated attacks of bad actors.

"If there was ever a doubt that hacks were not tied to national security, that's been resolved. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNOhP_0fCMrWdB00

Getty

In other news:

2. US stocks inched lower to begin the new week of trading, as the 1o-year Treasury hit a fresh three-year high. Investors are gearing up for a huge week of corporate earnings, with Bank of America reporting better-than-expected results before the bell this morning. Here's how the major indexes are trading.

3. Earnings on deck: Acme United Corp and Charles Schwab reporting.

4. The top strategist for JPMorgan's $2.6 trillion asset management arm explained what investors should buy right now. With high inflation and rising rates, customers could see their fortunes reversing after years of gains. But the strategist shared what strategies can help investors handle the market's upcoming twists and turns.

5. A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure. Treasury yields have hit the "most important trend line of all time," according to one expert. Here's what to know.

6. Lumber prices have slumped after last year's big rally. But that doesn't mean the commodity doesn't have any upside this year. Two experts explained how lumber could jump 13% thanks to tight supply.

7. The largest consumer staples ETF hit all-time highs in March. Data shows that Americans kept on spending their dollars last month, and retail sales showed "little damage from higher energy prices" according to Jefferies' chief economist — and gas stations led the way.

8. Credit Suisse's stock chief explained why the economy and stocks will remain on solid footing this year. Jonathan Golub likes where the stock market is sitting currently, but he shared his guess for when a recession will arrive — and broke down his three top trades to make.

9. Top analysts say bitcoin is hovering around a "critical juncture" at its current price. The world's largest crypto may be at a tipping point. Experts broke down the factors that will make or break the crypto market over the coming weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqpw5_0fCMrWdB00

Andy Kiersz/Insider

10. Americans suddenly feel much better about the economic rebound. The University of Michigan's sentiment index rebounded in April to 65.7 from 59.4. That beat experts' median estimate, and marked the first uptick since December 2021. See Insider's full report on the latest consumer sentiment reading.

Keep up with the latest markets news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider , a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Phil Rosen in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email prosen@insider.com or tweet @philrosenn .)

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Rosen
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Il Sung
Person
Kim Jong Il
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bell#Download Insider#Getty Images 1#Axie Infinity#North Korean#Trm
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy