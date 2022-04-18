Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Virgin Galactic And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS is a very well-run company.

Cramer believes Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR has been a "terrific long-term stock and will remain a great long-term stock."

He said Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK is a housing stock and "people don’t want anything related to housing."

The "Mad Money" host said Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE is "like a lottery ticket." Cramer added that he is not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money.

Cramer said he prefers T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS over Clearfield, Inc. CLFD.