Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Virgin Galactic And More

By Priya Nigam
 1 day ago
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS is a very well-run company.

Cramer believes Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR has been a "terrific long-term stock and will remain a great long-term stock."

He said Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK is a housing stock and "people don’t want anything related to housing."

The "Mad Money" host said Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE is "like a lottery ticket." Cramer added that he is not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money.

Cramer said he prefers T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS over Clearfield, Inc. CLFD.

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says falling used car prices suggests inflation could be easing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that while headwinds facing the used car market make it un-investable, its declining performance is also an indicator that inflation might be cooling. "When everybody was freaking out about the 8.5% consumer price index number – that is a hot number – you might've...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

