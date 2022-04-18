ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroga Lake, NY

Campers Corner Store nearly burns after car fire

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Saturday evening, the Caroga Lake Fire Company was notified of a car fire on State Highway 29a, at the Campers Corner Store. The first firefighters on the scene recognized that the building could easily be exposed, and called a second alarm for Meco Volunteer Fire Company to standby.

The all-volunteer firefighters responded in minutes, immediately protecting the structure and putting out the car fire without it jumping to the building. No injuries were reported to the firefighters who battled the blaze.

To express their gratitude, Campers Corner Store took to Facebook Saturday, saying, “we’d like to thank the Caroga Lake Fire Department from the bottom of our hearts for their fast action and keeping the fire contained.” The store had to be evacuated during the incident but has since re-opened.

