Miss Shirley's New Spring Menu

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had a presence in Las Vegas since 2004 when he opened Mesa Grill inside Caesars Palace (via Vegas Food & Fun). Flay's Southwestern fare was a hit on the strip, serving roughly three million diners over 16 years (via Eater). Although the restaurant remained successful, Flay told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the pandemic caused him to reflect on what he's most passionate about, which is Italian cuisine, specifically from the Amalfi Coast. His recent travels to Italy combined with Caesars' desire for more seafood combined to form his new concept, Amalfi, which moved into the Mesa Grill space in May of 2021 (via Las Vegas Magazine).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO