1 person hit, killed by vehicle in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Kannapolis Monday morning, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Officials said fire and police were on scene of the deadly incident that happened early Monday on Kannapolis Parkway near Rogers Lake Road.

The northbound lane of Kannapolis Parkway was expected to be closed until police concluded their investigation. No estimated time of reopening was given.

Authorities did not release the identity of the person killed or what led up to the crash.

