Guaranty Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 27.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $192.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guaranty Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.81 0.77 0.73 0.72

EPS Actual 0.75 0.76 0.85 0.94

Revenue Estimate 30.74M 29.18M 28.77M 28.55M

Revenue Actual 30.06M 30.02M 29.45M 30.61M

To track all earnings releases for Guaranty Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here..

