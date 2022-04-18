ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Executives Buy More Than $32M Of 4 Stocks

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDnVE_0fCMr3Mb00

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Confluent

  • The Trade: Confluent, Inc. CFLT 10% owner Altimeter Capital Management General Partner Llc acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $39.97. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2 million.
  • What’s Happening: Goldman Sachs recently maintained Confluent with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $75 to $48.
  • What Confluent Does: Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system.

Sensient Technologies

  • The Trade: Sensient Technologies Corporation SXT 10% owner Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a total of 35,745 shares at an average price of $82.64. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.95 million.
  • What’s Happening: Sensient Technologies is scheduled to hold its conference call to discuss 2022 first quarter results on Friday, April 29, 2022.
  • What Sensient Technologies Does: Sensient Technologies manufactures and markets natural and synthetic colors, flavors, and flavor extracts.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Lyra Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. LYRA Director Joseph Edelman bought a total of 5,924,170 shares at an average price of $4.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $25 million.
  • What’s Happening: Lyra Therapeutics recently announced a private placement of approximately $100.5 million.
  • What Lyra Therapeutics Does: Lyra Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases.

Establishment Labs Holdings

  • The Trade: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA 10% owner Jason Wild bought a total of 35,000 shares at an average price of $70.01. The insider spent around $2.45 million to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Establishment Labs, last month, posted Q4 net loss from operations of $9.4 million.
  • What Establishment Labs Holdings Does: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Buy More#Confluent Inc#Cflt#Freemont Capital Pte Ltd
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 by 2025?

Increased visibility and crypto market dynamics led SHIB to historic gains last year. A number of catalysts would need to be executed flawlessly to send Shiba Inu higher. However, finding itself in the doghouse is the more likely scenario. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy