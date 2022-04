The first unofficial rendering of the last ICE-powered Q5. Every single next-generation Audi to be launched will represent the respective model's last ICE hurrah. The Four Rings have announced plans to end the production of combustion-engined cars in 2033, with a possible extension in China depending on local demand. Case in point, the third-generation Q5 will be the final to get TFSI and TDI engines. It's expected to land at some point in 2023, and in the meantime, it has been speculatively rendered.

MLB ・ 25 DAYS AGO