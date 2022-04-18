ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 1.01 1.01 1 0.87

EPS Actual 1.04 1.04 1.13 0.97

Revenue Estimate 3.98B 3.95B 3.88B 3.85B

Revenue Actual 4.01B 4.04B 3.96B 3.92B

To track all earnings releases for Bank of New York Mellon visit their earnings calendar here..

