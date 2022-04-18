ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Cargill Suspended Palm Oil Deal With Malaysia's Leading Planter Sime Darby: Bloomberg

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • Leading agricultural trader Cargill Inc stopped buying palm oil products from Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (OTCMKTS: SDPNF) following indication of forced labor, Bloomberg reports.
  • Sime Darby acknowledged that Cargill had suspended all new sourcing of palm oil and derivative products since February 25 for reasons undisclosed. The companies were in talks.
  • Sime is a leading oil palm planter by acreage.
  • The U.S. Customs and Border Protection looked to seize Sime's palm oil and related goods as Sime used convicts and forced or indentured labor to manufacture products.
  • Sime acknowledged it is taking measures to improve its labor rights and that other customers have taken up the supply of bulk products to Cargill in India.
  • Sime also acknowledged that Italian confectionery giant Ferrero would stop sourcing palm oil from the company.
  • Ferrero, General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS), and The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) ceased to have been Sime's customers for a while.
  • Photo by tristantan via Pixabay

IN THIS ARTICLE
