Though alcohol seems to be intrinsically woven into every holiday, social gathering, and celebration here in the States, there are, in fact, occasions when you might not want to imbibe. Seriously: There are plenty of times when boozing isn’t in order. Perhaps you just don’t want to drink for a night, or you don’t drink at all, or you’re trying to cut back on calories—you know what, it really doesn’t matter why you’re not liquoring up. What matters is that you have options to drink what you like, when you like, and for nights when I’m off the sauce, my go-to is the wonderful world of non-alcoholic beer.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO