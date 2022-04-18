ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soddy-daisy, TN

Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

By WTVC staff
actionnews5.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WTVC) - The woman suing Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies over an alleged coerced baptism is dead. Shandle Marie Riley, 42, was found dead at a home in Soddy-Daisy Wednesday. Riley made headlines in 2019 after claiming deputies baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop....

www.actionnews5.com

