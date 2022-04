A man is accused of traveling across several states to stalk his ex-wife before murdering her new husband. Jacob L. Klein, 40, was arrested on Friday evening in Franklin County, Virginia, after authorities say he killed Philip Rabadi, 35, at the victim’s New Scotland, New York, residence, according to NBC affiliate WSLS-TV 10. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said authorities found Rabadi on his garage floor on Wednesday morning after his spouse (Klein’s former wife) called authorities to perform a welfare check.

