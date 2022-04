Des Moines City Council is considering a noise control ordinance today that would require some Lauridsen Amphitheater concerts to end by 9pm.Why it matters: Some nearby residents have complained about noise.Yes, but: Music supporters have warned that over-regulating sound in the space could stifle its community benefit. Catch up fast: The $13 million amphitheater at Water Works Park was completed in 2019 and can hold as many as 25,000 people.The city approved "sound permit zones" late last year to control noise in certain districts, but the venue area was not included in one of the zones. State of play: Lauridsen...

