Nashville, TN

A pre-birthday Music Monday

By Adam Tamburin
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

👋 Adam here. My birthday is coming up Saturday, so I convinced Nate to let me take over our Music Monday playlist and turn it into a 35-track journey through my mind. The intrigue: Growing up here shaped my...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Roy Acuff
Lonestar 99.5

19 Country Music Stars With a Lot of Kids

Full House can't compare to Willie Nelson's house. The country legend is one of nearly 20 country music stars with a lot of kids — as in, more kids than you can safely fit in a mom-mobile. Three singers on this list have eight kids, while one country celebrity...
MUSIC
#Accordion#The Grand Ole Opry#Nashvillians#Carpenters
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Garth Brooks Launching Huge New Business Venture

Garth Brooks is moving right along with his newest business venture. The Tennessean reported that the country singer is planning to open a bar and entertainment venue in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville. Brooks confirmed the news on Tuesday and shared some details about what his new business will look like.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
