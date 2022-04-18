T-Pain laments low ticket sales: "WTF, Dallas?!"

Diana Ross stepped out in a rare appearance in Los Angeles on April 18, looking every bit the iconic songstress in gold platform sandals! Diana hasn’t been seen out a lot in recent years, making the sudden appearance even more remarkable to onlookers. In addition to her platform sandals, the I’m Coming Out icon rocked a perfect red pedicure, a protective face shield, as well as a smart white collared shirt, navy jacket, and sporty leggings. The 78-year-old also wore a medical alert device around her neck in case of any emergency, presumably because of health problems she has dealt with over the years, including Polyneuritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and anorexia nervosa.
