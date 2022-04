Two years after its debut was halted by the pandemic, a musical is making its world premiere in Sarasota.Flashback: The Tony Award-winning team behind Broadway's "Ragtime" reunited to bring "Knoxville" to Asolo Repertory Theatre. Composer Stephen Flaherty and lyricist Lynn Ahrens joined director Frank Galati, who also wrote the book for the musical, based on James Agee's Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiographical novel "A Death in the Family."But just before their production was going into tech rehearsals in 2020, the pandemic hit.Why it matters: The "Knoxville" team took something they were forced to set aside and used the time to fine tune...

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO